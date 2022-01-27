Even though they will be on the road, Jimmy Garoppolo knows that most fans at SoFi Stadium will be rooting for the San Francisco 49ers. Check out what he said.

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most popular teams not only in the NFL but in all American sports. The same can't be said of the Los Angeles Rams, a team that has relocated multiple times.

It's not a secret that the Niners are California's team, followed by the (now Las Vegas) Raiders. That's why the Rams' front office wanted to prevent people from outside of the greater LA area from buying tickets for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Needless to say, that little trick didn't work out and SoFi Stadium figures to be stacked with Niners fans during this epic playoff clash, just like it happened in the regular-season finale some weeks ago.

NFL News: Jimmy Garoppolo Hopes 'Loud And Proud' 49ers Fans Take SoFi Stadium By Storm

That's why Niners' QB Jimmy Garoppolo shared his thoughts on this situation, giving the fans props for how they root for them even on the road and hoping they get really loud come Sunday:

“The Faithful? They travel tremendously,” Garoppolo told via 49ersWebzone.com. “When you can get your fans behind you like that on a road game and we knew it before the game even started, there was a lot of red, you could see it, but once we started making plays and they started getting loud, it just changes the momentum of the game, I think. And you could feel it on the sideline. It’s not something that you could really put your finger on and you can’t see specifically, but you could feel, you could hear it. And our team responds well to that. So hopefully the Faithful will be out there loud and proud. And I know they’re trying.”

Kyle Shanahan's team has beaten the Rams six times in a row but Sunday's game will give them the ultimate bragging rights. Hopefully, their faithful fans will help them clinch another trip to the Super Bowl.