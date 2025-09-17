Jonathan Gannon makes confident statement amid Cardinals’ 2-0 start

After an underwhelming 2024 season (8-9), the Arizona Cardinals are off to a better start to this campaign. The NFC West franchise is one of the three divisional leaders after beating the Carolina Panthers, 27-22, to secure the second win of the young season.

The Cardinals have beaten two bad NFC South teams, the New Orleans Saints and the Panthers, but still remain one of the few undefeated teams in the NFL. They are headed to back-to-back divisional rounds against the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively, with their confidence through the roof.

Coach Jonathan Gannon offered positive words for his players after they made mistakes to leave the game open against Bryce Young and Co.

Jonathan Gannon sends clear message to players after win over Panthers

During a conversation with Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Monday, Gannon shared hiss confidence that his team can clean up its mistakes for the rest of the season, especially when they go against truly competitive teams.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals

“It’s hard to be 2-0 and it’s hard to win a game (in the NFL) but I just feel like we’re a better team than what we put out there, but I feel better about the solutions going forward to get better,” Gannon said.

The Panthers were close to pulling off a 24-point comeback in the fourth quarter. A Calais Campbell sack saved the Cardinals and gave them the second win of the season. The next two games will be a tougher test to show where this team actually stands.