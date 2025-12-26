Conor McGregor mocks Jake Paul’s broken jaw in Christmas jab following Anthony Joshua KO

Conor McGregor took to social media this Christmas, but the UFC superstar wasn’t just spreading holiday cheer. Instead, he couldn’t resist poking fun at Jake Paul, who recently suffered a double broken jaw in his sixth-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Paul, 28, shared a heartfelt update with fans, tweeting: “God is great. Broken jaw, but brain and spine all clear. Never been more motivated. Merry Christmas to all around the world. Never stop trying to be great. You are guaranteed 100% failure if you don’t try.”

While McGregor initially agreed with Paul’s message, he added a sharp jab of his own. “Indeed! God is great! Enjoy your Christmas smoothies, bro,” McGregor wrote in a tweet that he later deleted, mocking Paul’s recovery diet after the brutal loss against Joshua.

Will McGregor step back into the Octagon soon?

The former dual-weight UFC champion hasn’t fought since suffering a broken leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. However, McGregor is preparing for a comeback, targeting the UFC White House card on June 14, 2026.

Who could be McGregor’s next opponent?

Michael Chandler has long pursued a bout with McGregor and is currently considered the frontrunner to welcome him back to MMA. UFC CEO Dana White is expected to finalize the White House card in February, which will reveal McGregor’s opponent and the full lineup for the historic event.

