NY Yankees and NY Mets get updated on Cody Bellinger competition as new team emerges as potential suitor

The New York Yankees are trying to re-sign outfielder Cody Bellinger, but the New York Mets are looking to poach him away. Now, there is a new candidate trying to lurk between the two Big Apple teams.

According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Angels could enter the fray. “Don’t sleep on the Angels striking first, though. They’ve already been pretty aggressive this offseason and they definitely need some outfield help after trading away Taylor Ward.”

The versatility could also tempt the Angels according to Miller. “Bellinger could also slide into the role of primary first baseman if Ben Rice is unable to repeat his breakout year.” Now, it’s time to see if the Angels are willing to spend big, as Bellinger’s contract should be one with big money. That big contract is something both the Yankees and Mets are willing to give.

The Angels must help Mike Trout

The Angels have wasted the career of one of the best players to ever grace the MLB in Mike Trout. And if the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t sign Shohei Ohtani, they would also would have wasted that prime too. Trout has only played three postseason games in his career.

Mike Trout has been a three-time MVP, a four-time MVP runner-up, an 11-time All-Star and a nine-time silver slugger. Trout is already 34 years old, and his best days might be behind him, but the Angels landing Bellinger could give them at least a chance to go into the playoffs.

The Angels need to make more moves as well

The Angels ended 2025 with a 72-90 record in the AL West so even if they land Bellinger, more work needs to be done. This offseason they have made moves like signing Jordan Romano, Alek Manoah, and Drew Pomeranz.

However, the Angels need much more than that. They have a middle-to-low tier MLB roster. In fact, the record speaks for itself. The pitching depth was an issue but that has been addressed. Now, the team needs to bolster the firepower further.