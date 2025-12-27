Where to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Chelsea will square off with Aston Villa in a Matchday 18 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa online in the US on DirecTV Stream

Matchday 18 features one of the weekend’s must-watch clashes, with two top-four contenders meeting in a pivotal showdown. Aston Villa enter on a seven-match winning streak that has lifted them into third place.

On the other hand, Chelsea sit close behind in fourth with 29 points, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between direct rivals chasing momentum near the top of the table.

When will the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match be played?

Chelsea play against Aston Villa this Saturday, December 27, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 18. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: NBC, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium and Universo.