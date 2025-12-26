MLB Rumors: NY Yankees receive uncertain update on Cody Bellinger as Red Sox Blue Jays, and Orioles add pressure

The New York Yankees continue to navigate an unusually quiet offseason, and their pursuit of Cody Bellinger remains surrounded by uncertainty as free agency drags on. With the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Baltimore Orioles all making aggressive roster moves, the lack of clarity around Bellinger’s future has only increased the pressure on the Yankees to act.

Multiple teams remain involved in the market for Bellinger, but the Yankees’ approach has stood out for its lack of urgency. As weeks pass without a deal, questions are growing about whether New York is comfortable waiting — or simply running out of leverage.

Those concerns were reinforced this week by a key update from YES Network insider Jack Curry, who addressed the speculation directly during a Hot Stove segment. “The Yankees’ approach right now is more wait and see,” Curry explained, while also dismissing the idea that New York is holding back until other outfield dominoes fall.

Yankees remain patient despite growing pressure

Curry also pushed back on recent rumors suggesting the Yankees were delaying talks while monitoring the market for Kyle Tucker, clarifying that no such strategy exists.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the Yankees reacts after striking out. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

It’s a situation that mirrors the broader picture around the league, where the Yankees appear to have reached a clearer stance on the Cody Bellinger–Kyle Tucker dilemma, even as the New York Mets continue to drive much of the buzz surrounding MLB’s latest rumors.

A viable alternative if needed

According to Jon Heyman, New York has already begun doing just that. The veteran reporter noted that the Yankees have checked in on Austin Hays as a contingency plan should negotiations with Bellinger stall.

AL East movement adds urgency to the decision

The Yankees’ measured approach has not gone unnoticed, particularly as division rivals such as the Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Orioles have been far more aggressive this winter. Even the Mets, despite recent roster turnover, remain firmly in the Bellinger mix — a factor that complicates matters given their financial flexibility and need in left field.

