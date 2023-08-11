No other position has taken a bigger hit in payment than the running backs considering the impact they make on the field. A very talented player who remains a free agent is Kareem Hunt, and he had his third visit in just a few days.

Hunt first traveled to New Orleans to see if he could get a deal there. Alvin Kamara is going to miss some games due to suspension, so there is a spot open at least to start for a while. However, he couldn’t agree to terms with the Saints.

Another franchise with a problem at the position are the Indianapolis Colts. They have a star like Jonathan Taylor, but his situation with the owner led to him requesting a trade. Again, the former rushing champion didn’t end up signing with the Colts in the end.

Kareem Hunt Visits the Vikings

The most recent visit that Hunt had was in Minnesota. As reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the running back met with the team on Friday. Despite no official move having been made, it could be an intriguing option.

Minnesota parted ways with a significant cornerstone of the offense in the last couple of years when they released Dalvin Cook. They made the decision to clear cap space considering his high salary, but the transaction also resulted in a big loss of talent.

Starting at running back would be Alexander Mattison. He has been reliable for the Vikings when Cook was injured, so he’d be starting as the preferred choice. Having depth at the position is basic for NFL teams in this era, so the former Cleveland Browns can land there to complement Mattison.