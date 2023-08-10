Not so long ago, the Indianapolis Colts were a contender in the NFL thanks to extraordinary quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. However, during the last years, the results have been terrible.

Matt Ryan wasn’t the franchise player they expected and, as a consequence, Frank Reich was out as head coach. Jeff Saturday worked as interim and now the future leader will be Shane Steichen, who was spectacular as offensive coordinator of the Eagles. All hopes are on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Now, in the middle of preseason, Jonathan Taylor, one of their best players, has sparked a big controversy. The star asked the Indianapolis Colts to be traded, but then he got injured. That’s why Indianapolis’ front office has been looking desperately for running backs.

Colts sign a shocking replacement for Jonathan Taylor

In a surprising turn of events, Jonathan Taylor had to leave Colts’ training camp because of an ankle injury. These were the words of head coach Shane Steichen. “He was absent as part of his rehab process. If you don’t see him out here, it’s part of his rehab.”

Furthermore, the depth chart is thin for Indianapolis as Zack Moss has a broken arm and is out at least all preseason. That’s why, as an immediate measure, the Colts have officially announced they’ve signed free agent Jason Huntley. A few days ago, they also acquired Kenyan Drake.

Kareem Hunt visited the team yesterday, but, as he left with no deal, Huntley was signed to get snaps in the start of preseason. They had no other options as Taylor, Moss and even Deon Jackson are dealing with injuries.

In the case of Huntley, the running back was drafted in 2020 by the Detroit Lions, but he was waived a few months later and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. In the 2022 season, the player was in the Steelers’ practice squad.