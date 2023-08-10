The Indianapolis Colts have a serious problem at the running back position. After Jonathan Taylor asked for a trade, the star suffered an ankle injury which made him leave training camp. There’s no timetable for his return.

Then, Zack Moss broke an arm and he’s at least six weeks out. As a consequence, the depth chart was absolutely a concern for new head coach Shane Steichen.

The first moves made by the Colts’ front office were the signings of Kenyan Drake and Jason Huntley to face the preseason. However, the real target is Kareem Hunt, a proven star in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.

Kareem Hunt has no deal with the Indianapolis Colts

On Wednesday, Kareem Hunt visited the Indianapolis Colts trying to reach an agreement. It’s important to remember that the New Orleans Saints are also pursuing the star to give Derek Carr another weapon after the suspension of Alvin Kamara.

In fact, the Colts put the money on the table before Hunt even visited the Saints, but, the running back decided to talk with both teams. In that moment, Indianapolis seemed like the clear front-runner.

However, according to a report from Tom Pelissero, Kareem Hunt left Indianapolis with no deal. At the moment, the running back will analyze his options as the best free agent available in the NFL. Right now, the race is between Saints and Colts. Nevertheless, no one knows if Hunt is waiting for a surprise team.