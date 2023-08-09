Jonathan Taylor asked the Indianapolis Colts to be traded producing the biggest controversy at the moment in the NFL. However, team’s owner Jim Irsay has been very clear. The running back won’t leave.

Taylor has one year left on his contract before becoming a free agent and that’s why he wants to be paid as a top player in his position. However, the rumors of a back injury offsite at Arizona and now a confirmed ankle problem could complicate the leverage he had.

As a consequence, the Indianapolis Colts are on the move trying to land a big running back in the NFL. If Jonathan Taylor isn’t ready, they might have found a huge star to replace him.

Kareem Hunt could sign with the Indianapolis Colts

Kareem Hunt will visit the Indianapolis Colts as he’s now the most desired running back available in the NFL. This week, the New Orleans Saints also received him as a possible replacement of Alvin Kamara who is suspended.

However, according to multiple reports, the Colts immediately offered him more money and they didn’t even want the player to have any talks with the Saints. The final decision is yet to be made.

It’s important to remember that the Saints are thin on their depth chart at the position with Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller. Nevertheless, if Jonathan Taylor’s injury is serious, Kareem Hunt might be the starter with Indianapolis. That won’t happen when Kamara returns to New Orleans.