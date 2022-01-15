Los Angeles Rams take on Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the Wild Card round in the NFL Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs

Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals meet in the Wild Card round for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Big game for the home team against a favorite team. Here is all the detailed information about this NFL Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Rams want to play the Super Bowl at home since the last game of the postseason will be at SoFi Stadium in February. But the Rams have to win three rounds of the playoffs to play in the Super Bowl, it's a long way.

The Arizona Cardinals were shaky in the final two months of the regular season, but the team's winning streak through the first seven weeks of the season earned the team a playoff spot. Despite everything, the Cardinals with Kyler Murray are big favorites in the postseason.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Date

Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals play for the 2022 NFL Playoffs on Monday, January 17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The home team lost a game early in the season against the visitors, but the Cardinals also lost a game against the home team at home in December 2021.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals at the 2022 NFL Playoffs

This game for the 2022 NFL Playoffs, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Monday, January 17, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ABC, ABC.com, ABC App, NFL Game Pass

