Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs in the US

Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals meet in a Wild Card round game of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). Two big quarterbacks are ready to show their talent at the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Rams closed out the regular season with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home, but prior to that final week they won five straight games as the team's last winning streak of the regular season.

The Arizona Cardinals played well between Weeks 1 and 11 of the regular season, they lost only two games and the team was in a good form to play in the playoffs. But after Bye Week the Cardinals won only two of six games.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 17, 2022.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Storylines

The Los Angeles Rams won 12 games in the regular season, but that wasn't enough to clinch the No. 1 Seed in the conference. It was an almost impossible task having the Green Bay Packers in the same conference, but at least the Rams weren't fighting for a wild card spot to play in the playoffs. The Rams lost a game against the Cardinals in Week 4 at home 20-37.

Matthew Stafford is the starting quarterback for the Rams for the team's first game in the 2022 Playoffs, this season he has thrown for 404/601 passes completed, 67.2%, 4886 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

The Arizona Cardinals have a recent loss against the Rams in Week 14 at home 23-30, that was the first loss of the Cardinals only losing streak this season. After that game they lost one against the Lions 12-30 and another against the Indianapolis Colts 16-22.

Kyler Murray will play as starting quarterback with the Cardinals, after missing a few weeks injured, Murray is the team's strongest tool to win, he has thrown for 333/481 passes completed, 69.2%, 3787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Murray also has 423 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Wild Card round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ABC, ABC.com, ABC App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Rams are favorites to win that game with -3.5 points to cover and -185 moneyline at FanDuel, they won a recent game against the visitors but their defense is a bit more efficient. Arizona Cardinals are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and +170 moneyline. The totals are offered at 50 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Arizona Cardinals +3.5.



FanDuel Los Angeles Rams -3.5 / -185 Totals 50 Arizona Cardinals +3.5 / +170

