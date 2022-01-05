Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will face each other at the SoFi Stadium in a match for Week 18 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this National Football League game in the US.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 NFL Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers at the SoFi Stadium in a match for the final round of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League Week 18 game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The Rams, one of the best teams this season, hold a record of 12-4 before the Week 18 of the competition. They defeated the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 last week to accumulate five victories in a row.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will try to clinch their second straight win after beating the Houston Texans 23-7 last week. The team from San Francisco has a record of 9-7 in this 2021-2022 NFL regular season.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Date

The Week 18 match for the 2021-2022 NFL regular season between Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will be played on Sunday, January 9, at the SoFi Stadium. Last time they met, the 49ers won 31-10.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers match for the final round of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: FOX, NFL Game Pass.