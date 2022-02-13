The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at the SoFi Stadium to become the Super Bowl LVI champions. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl LVI after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at the SoFi Stadium in California, thanks to a dramatic down by Cooper Kupp in the last quarter. It’s their second Super Bowl in the history of the franchise.

It wasn’t an easy match for the visitors. At the end of the second quarter, as expected, the Rams were up 13-10, thanks, especially to Odell Beckam Jr., who made the first touchdown after receiving a 17 yards pass from Mathew Stafford.

Then, things started to get ugly for the home side, who lost Odell Beckham Jr., who injured himself trying to catch a ball during the second quarter. After the halftime show, the Bengals came with everything and turned the game to their favor, against all odds. But the Rams had the last word.

Los Angeles Rams are the 2022 Super Bowl champions: Funniest memes and reactions

It was a heartbreaking night for the Cincinnati Bengals, who were close to winning their first Super Bowl. However, the last quarter was dramatic and filled with penalties, as the Rams tried to come back to win the championship at home. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions: