Malik Willis addresses the pressure of replacing Tua Tagovailoa and become QB1 for the Dolphins

Malik Willis is set to replace Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. Amid this major transition, the former Green Bay Packers player has addressed what it feels like to finally take over as a franchise QB1.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins officially moved on from the Tua era, absorbing an NFL-record dead cap hit to facilitate a change at the position. At the same time, the club introduced Malik Willis, who is ready to take over as the starting quarterback. The move reunites Willis with head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, both of whom worked with him during his time in Green Bay.

While he acknowledges the pressure of replacing a long-time starter like Tagovailoa, Willis expressed his excitement for the opportunity to lead the offense and become the starter after so many years waiting for the opportunity.

“I don’t think I put a timeline on it,” Willis said on finally becoming the starting QB, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “It happened when I was prepared. I think when I came into the league I wasn’t prepared. That’s not a knock towards my coaches or myself, that’s just what it was coming from the system I came from. I’ve had a chance to learn the last four years since I’ve been in the league — been through four different offenses, seen a bunch of different defenses and think I’ve grown a lot. Grateful for the opportunity once again.”

Malik Willis faces a major challenge in Miami

The 2026 offseason has been a period of drastic change for the Dolphins. Beyond the quarterback swap, the team has also parted ways with veteran stars like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, signaling a deep rebuild focused on long-term cap health and a fresh offensive identity under offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

According to reports, Willis signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with $45 million fully guaranteed. This investment proves that the new regime views him as more than just a bridge quarterback, despite his limited starting experience in the league so far.

Now, all eyes will be on how Willis adapts to the humid climate of South Florida and the high expectations of a fanbase desperate for postseason success. As the 2026 season approaches, the former third-round pick has his best chance yet to prove he belongs among the NFL’s elite starters and justify the Dolphins’ massive gamble.