Jerry Jones and Cowboys confirm key trade with 49ers in 2026 NFL free agency

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys remain very active in 2026 NFL free agency. Now, in an unexpected move, they have completed a trade to send Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys confirmed that, as compensation, they will receive a 2026 third-round pick in exchange for the defensive tackle. Although the decision frees up space in the salary cap, the big question is what Jones will do to boost the pass rush.

Before the 2025 season, the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and never fully recovered. Even though the team’s ownership tried to get back on track with the arrival of Quinnen Williams, it was not enough.

Cowboys’ moves in free agency

In this scenario, the Dallas Cowboys have tried to respond in 2026 NFL free agency. For that reason, a few days ago Jerry Jones completed a trade with the Packers to acquire defensive lineman Rashan Gary.

By the way, that move caused Gary to reunite with Kenny Clark. Both were teammates on the Packers before Clark was part of the package for Parsons in that blockbuster trade.

However, fans and experts believe that Jones needed another big splash. Although they were in the race to acquire Maxx Crosby, the controversy over the failed physical with the Ravens has caused them to abandon the pursuit of the star player.

In addition, Trey Hendrickson is no longer available after signing a four-year contract with Baltimore. Therefore, if the Cowboys want an edge rusher, the way to get one may be through the draft.