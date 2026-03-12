NY Yankees receive positive signs from Gerrit Cole during recovery as Opening Day approaches

The New York Yankees continue to monitor Gerrit Cole’s recovery as the ace works his way back from Tommy John surgery. While he missed the entire 2025 season, early signs during his bullpen sessions suggest encouraging progress as he prepares for a potential return in 2026.

According to Jack Curry of YES Network, Cole recently delivered a moment during a bullpen session that reflected the same competitive intensity he has always shown on the mound.

“There was a vintage Gerrit Cole moment during his 35-pitch live BP session. After a coach barked ‘up’ and called Cole’s first pitch a ball, Cole stopped and asked the catcher, ‘Did you have that up? Because that was on the plate.’ Cole, ever the intense competitor,” Curry wrote on X.

He also added: “After Cole’s 35‑pitch live BP session, he said he will throw again in 6 days. Cole said he and the Yankees ‘will likely’ have a conversation about him pitching in a spring training game.”

Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees pats starting pitcher Gerrit Cole #45 on the shoulder. Elsa/Getty Images

Cole continues progress after missing 2025 season

Cole last pitched in 2024, when he posted an 8–5 record with a 3.41 ERA in 17 appearances. A year earlier, he delivered one of the best seasons of his career, going 15–4 with a 2.63 ERA across 33 starts.

His health remains one of the most important storylines for the Yankees as they prepare for the 2026 MLB season and attempt to compete with the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

Yankees rotation still managing injuries

The Yankees rotation has dealt with several injury concerns this spring. Along with Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodon have also worked through health issues as the team prepares for the new season.

Although Max Fried is expected to begin the season as the Yankees’ ace, the team will eventually rely on Cole’s return if it hopes to remain a strong contender. His recent bullpen sessions, combined with his trademark competitive drive, could be an encouraging sign as he continues his recovery.