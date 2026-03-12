Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight, Mar. 12, for Spurs vs Nuggets at Frost Bank Center?

A potential showdown between Victor Wembanyama and the Denver Nuggets has quickly become one of the main storylines ahead of the San Antonio Spurs matchup on Mar. 12 at Frost Bank Center.

However, the French star’s availability remains uncertain as the team evaluates his condition before tip-off. He was listed on the latest NBA injury report with right ankle soreness, which has left his status for the game in doubt.

The Spurs officially tagged him as questionable, meaning a final decision on whether he plays is expected closer to game time. The timing of the injury report has raised attention because he is coming off a dominant stretch.

Will Victor Wembanyama play tonight?

Victor Wembanyama is currently listed as questionable for tonight’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets, and his playing status won’t be confirmed until closer to tip‑off.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs in 2026 (Source: Cole Burston/Getty Images)

He appeared on the latest injury report with a sore right ankle, meaning the Spurs will assess him during pregame warmups before making a final decision on his availability, according to Sports Illustrated and Yahoo Sports.

The ankle issue surfaced after his dominant performance in San Antonio’s recent win, where he scored 39 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, showing his importance to the team’s success.

While the soreness isn’t believed to be severe, they are taking a cautious approach to protect their star as the team jockeys for position in the Western Conference standings.

When will Victor Wembanyama return?

Because Wembanyama is currently listed as questionable rather than out, there’s no set return timeline — he could play tonight if his ankle feels good during pregame checks. The Spurs have not announced any extended absence.

He has faced various minor injuries this season, including knee and calf issues earlier in the year, but he’s consistently returned quickly and been a major contributor for San Antonio when healthy.

The team is expected tocontinue monitoring his status leading up to future games, with medical staff and coaches making decisions based on his response to practice and game‑day preparations.