Mike McDaniel makes something clear about recent reports regarding his future with Dolphins

With just two games remaining, the Miami Dolphins’ season has once again been a disappointment. A record of only six wins against nine losses has many questioning the franchise’s direction for next year, and whether Mike McDaniel—and Tua Tagovailoa—should remain part of it.

A recent report from Ian Rapoport addressed McDaniel’s future following his decision to bench Tua for the game against the Bengals, noting the possibility that the head coach could remain in South Beach heading into 2026.

After the loss to Cincinnati at Hard Rock Stadium, the HC was asked about the situation by the attending media, but he chose to shift the focus to the next game, refusing to think beyond it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yeah, I think like I’ve said before, the focus for me as a head coach, as you guys can see, there is plenty to focus on that I don’t spend my time thinking about the job I already have,” he said, via a transcript from the team.

Mike McDaniel and Quinn Ewers.

Advertisement

“I try to do it to the best of my ability. I have some work to do to get our third quarters right, and we’re not going to have any time to waste because there will be a hungry Tampa team that we’re going to face in a week. My focus is there. I think everyone depends on me to have my focus there and that’s where I’ll leave it.”

Advertisement

What’s McDaniel’s contract situation?

see also Mike McDaniel sends strong message on Quinn Ewers’ job replacing Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins QB

In August 2024, Mike McDaniel signed a significant contract extension with the Miami Dolphins that keeps him tied to the franchise through the 2028 season. Despite a challenging 2025 campaign and the team’s elimination from playoff contention, recent reports indicate that owner Stephen Ross remains committed to McDaniel’s vision.

Advertisement

Barring a major surprise, he is expected to return in 2026 to lead a potential roster reset, as the organization continues to value his innovative offensive scheme and strong relationship with the front office.

Tua’s future remains uncertain

The future of Tua Tagovailoa in Miami has grown increasingly uncertain after he was benched for Quinn Ewers during the recent loss to the Bengals. Despite his massive $212.4 million contract extension, his struggling performance have put the organization in a difficult position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This benching has effectively placed his status as the franchise cornerstone under intense scrutiny, leaving his long-term role in jeopardy as the Dolphins look toward 2026.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins

Advertisement

The Dolphins’ season finale

Currently 3rd in the AFC East with a 6-9 record, the Miami Dolphins face a meaningless end to the season after being eliminated from the playoffs. They will close their schedule hosting the Buccaneers and then visiting the Patriots in Foxborough, using these final matchups primarily to evaluate the roster’s future.