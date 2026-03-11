NY Giants have in Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo a winning mentality for the NFL

Although last season did not ultimately meet the expectations for the New York Giants in terms of results, it was an interesting showcase of what they can achieve. Despite injuries, Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo have shown ample evidence of their potential in the NFL, and they will look to build on it in the coming months.

Winning mentality, despite the circumstances. That is what Skattebo tried to make clear in his recent statements. Can other options be taken on some plays? Yes. But both he and his QB will constantly look to maximize every opportunity.

“I think we both think the same way. If it’s 4th & 1, and we got to dive to get it or run through someone’s face, that’s what we do,” the talented running back said on the Rich Eisen Show.

Although the severe injury suffered by the RB sidelined him for several games last season, he is expected to be available for what’s ahead, hinting at a lethal duo in the NFC East.

A fearsome offense

Heading into the 2026 season, Jaxson Dart will have an arsenal of dynamic weapons as he looks to build on a promising rookie year under new head coach John Harbaugh.

The passing attack remains centered around elite wide receiver Malik Nabers and the reliable Darius Slayton, but the biggest addition is former Pro Bowl tight end Isaiah Likely, who arrives from Baltimore to provide a dominant middle-of-the-field presence.

The ground game is equally versatile, featuring the explosive Cam Skattebo—who is expected to lead the backfield after a strong rookie debut—alongside the shiftiness of Tyrone Tracy Jr., giving the Giants a multidimensional offense capable of attacking from anywhere on the field.