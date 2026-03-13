Trending topics:
soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s key partner in Portugal, Bernardo Silva, could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Inter Miami are reportedly interested in Portugal star and Cristiano Ronaldo teammate Bernardo Silva to strengthen Lionel Messi in the MLS.

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Bernardo Silva of Manchester City and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Charles McQuillan /Gareth Copley /Johnnie Izquierdo /Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Bernardo Silva of Manchester City and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami continue to show their desire to strengthen their roster for the current season while also looking to keep their long term project competitive in the coming years around Lionel Messi. For that reason, they are now reportedly interested in an important teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal, Bernardo Silva.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, at least two other European clubs have reportedly shown interest, along with the reigning MLS champions. The report stated there is interest from Galatasaray, Inter Miami and Benfica, who dream of bringing the prodigal son home after 12 years.

This interest comes as it appears increasingly likely that Bernardo Silva will not continue with Manchester City once the current season ends, as negotiations over a contract extension that expires on June 30 have not progressed. “The decision to leave Pep Guardiola’s club has already been made, and his powerful agent, Jorge Mendes, has already moved to find him a new home in Europe and Saudi Arabia,” reported La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Advertisement

Silva will also face strong competition from major European clubs seeking his services. The midfielder’s expected departure from England has attracted the attention of several clubs, with the report claiming Juventus are among them. “There has already been some contact with CEO Damien Comolli and sporting director Marco Ottolini.”

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
Advertisement

Bernardo Silva numbers

At 31 years old, Bernardo Silva remains a key player for Manchester City. He has played 39 matches this season, 32 as a starter, across the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, recording two goals and five assists.

Inter Miami open 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with 0-0 draw against Nashville SC as Lionel Messi misses 900th goal

see also

Inter Miami open 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with 0-0 draw against Nashville SC as Lionel Messi misses 900th goal

He continues to perform at a high level for the club while aiming to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup in top form with Portugal, who are considered one of the candidates to compete for the title, especially with the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo could lead the team.

Advertisement

The possibility of playing alongside Messi would undoubtedly be a tempting factor for the Portuguese star. He could take on the challenge of an ambitious MLS project or continue in Europe, competing at the highest level.

For now, the decision will have to wait. Bernardo Silva remains focused on finishing the season with Manchester City, competing in the Champions League and the Premier League, while also representing Portugal at the World Cup.

Advertisement
Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Vinicius Jr. equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time Real Madrid Champions League assist mark
Soccer

Vinicius Jr. equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time Real Madrid Champions League assist mark

Valverde’s first-half hat-trick sees him join Messi on list Ronaldo isn’t part of
Soccer

Valverde’s first-half hat-trick sees him join Messi on list Ronaldo isn’t part of

Lamine Yamal surpasses Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in impressive scoring record
Soccer

Lamine Yamal surpasses Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in impressive scoring record

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Neom Sports Club in Matchday 25 of Saudi Pro League?
Soccer

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Neom Sports Club in Matchday 25 of Saudi Pro League?

Better Collective Logo