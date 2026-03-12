Argentine FA, Conmebol want 2026 Finalissima in Buenos Aires as Spain propose Madrid

In recent hours, the topic of the 2026 Finalissima between Argentina and Spain, as well as the venue where the match will be played, has been widely discussed without reaching an agreement. Spain previously proposed that the game be held in Madrid, an idea that Argentina rejected, and now the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) and CONMEBOL have proposed Buenos Aires instead.

Following official statements from Claudio Fabian Tapia, president of the AFA, after discussions and meetings, he shared a clear message on social media. “Tonight we will speak with president Alejandro Dominguez about the Finalissima. From the Argentine Soccer Association and CONMEBOL we believe that the Estadio Monumental is the ideal stage to host this great final.”

This came after the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation proposed the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as the venue for the matchup, amid uncertainty about whether the game could take place at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Finalissima, scheduled for March 27, will feature the reigning champions of the Copa America and the UEFA European Championship. Both national teams are also considered among the main contenders to compete for the title at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Advertisement

What are the options if it is not in Spain or Argentina?

After the misunderstandings and the lack of a final decision regarding the venue for the Finalissima, several alternative options remain on the table. The first, CONMEBOL agreeing to play the match in Spain or UEFA agreeing to play the match in Argentina, is currently considered the least likely outcome.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate ruled out from 2026 Finalissima vs Spain due to knee surgery

The second and most viable option involves securing a venue in a neutral European country, which is the AFA’s primary objective. In recent days, Lisbon, London and Rome have emerged as strong candidates to host the Finalissima, as the major stadiums in those cities have no events scheduled for the March 27 date.

Advertisement

The final alternative is a postponement. However, both federations are reluctant to delay the match again, given the difficulty of finding a new date in an already congested calendar. The game was initially planned for 2025, but it was postponed due to scheduling conflicts between both sides.