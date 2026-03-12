Is LeBron James playing tonight for Lakers vs Bulls on Mar. 12 at Crypto.com Arena?

The Los Angeles Lakers return home on March 12 to face the Chicago Bulls at Crypto.com Arena, but much of the focus ahead of tip-off centers on the status of LeBron James, as he has recently appeared on the injury report.

The veteran superstar missed the Lakers’ last few games while dealing with multiple physical issues, including a right hip contusion and ongoing left foot arthritis, which have kept him sidelined since early March.

Because of those setbacks, the team has listed him as questionable on the official injury report heading into the game against Chicago. LA enters the matchup trying to maintain momentum during a crucial stretch of the NBA regular season.

When will LeBron James return to play for the Lakers?

LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup soon, as he is currently listed as questionable while recovering from multiple minor injuries. A specific date has not yet been confirmed.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2026 (Source: Chris Swann/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

The team has been monitoring his condition on a day-to-day basis, meaning his availability for upcoming games—including the matchup against the Chicago Bulls—will likely be determined shortly before tipoff.

The four-time NBA champion has missed several recent games while dealing with a combination of physical issues, and the Lakers have taken a cautious approach with their veteran star.

According to Fox Sports, he has already gone through workouts and team activities, which suggests his return could be imminent if his body responds well to treatment and recovery sessions.

What injury does LeBron James have?

LeBron James is dealing primarily with a left elbow contusion while also managing ongoing issues such as left foot arthritis and a recent hip contusion. These injuries have collectively kept him out of several recent games for the Lakers.

The elbow injury occurred during a loss to the Denver Nuggets when he fell hard while driving to the basket late in the game. Although he briefly returned to the court afterward, the elbow remained sore and the medical staff decided to rest him to prevent further aggravation.

In addition to the elbow issue, he has been dealing with chronic left foot arthritis throughout the season, something the team has carefully managed with rest and treatment. That lingering foot condition has reportedly been the main reason the Lakers have extended his recovery period.