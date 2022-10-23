Bill Belichick goes for a tremendous milestone when the New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football as part of Week 7 in the 2022 NFL Season. Read here to find out the kickoff time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In what could be a historic day for the NFL, the Chicago Bears visit the New England Patriots in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season. The game will be played on Monday, October 24 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

Bill Belichick is always chasing history and the game against the Bears might be very special for the head coach of the Patriots. If New England win, Belichick will get the 325th victory of his career passing legendary George Halas for second most all time. The big question for the Patriots is if QB Mac Jones (ankle) would be finally ready to return. If not, Bailey Zappe will be the starter.

The Chicago Bears are, once again, a total disappointment with a 2-4 record. Justin Fields hasn't proved he is a franchise quarterback during his second year and the team has three consecutive losses: Giants, Minnesota and Washington. Furthermore, the Bears are 0-3 on the road.

New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears: Kickoff Time

Australia: 10:15 AM (AEST) (Tuesday, October 25)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 8:15 AM (Tuesday, October 25)

Germany: 2:15 AM (Tuesday, October 25)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (Tuesday, October 25)

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CDMX)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (Tuesday, October 25)

New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: ESPN, Star+, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN, ESPN2 (ManningCast).

UK: Sky Sports, Channel 5, NFL Game Pass.

New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Patriots are 8-point favorites at home. The moneyline is -375 for New England and +300 for the Bears. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM New England Patriots -375 Totals (Over/Under) 40.5 points Chicago Bears +300

*Odds via BetMGM

New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Although the Monday Night Football game of Week 7 between the Patriots and the Bears is not available on NFL RedZone, you can be ready to check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, you can enjoy this matchup from Foxborough in fuboTV (7-day free trial).