New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins will meet for Week 16 of the 2021-22 NFL Season. Here, find out when, where and how to watch this match in the US.

New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins will face each other for Week 16 of the NFL 2021-22 season. The visitors will try to extend their six-match winning streak, while the home side will try to get their third win in a row. You can watch this match in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial).

The Saints (7-7) are coming to this match after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0 in Week 15. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Jets 31-24 on Sunday night. Due to Covid-19 protocols, the visitors went from starting quarterback Taysom Hill to rookie Ian Book.

In the all-time series, Dolphins and Saints both have six victories against each other. However, New Orleans have captured all three meetings since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, including their last encounter which ended with a 20-0 shutout win for the Saints in 2017.

New Orleans Saints vs Miami Dolphins: Date

The New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins will face each other on Monday, December 27, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Lousiana. Both teams still have chances to book a Playoff spot.

New Orleans Saints vs Miami Dolphins: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch New Orleans Saints vs Miami Dolphins at the 2021-22 NFL season

The match between New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins for Week 16 of the 2021-22 NFL season to be played on Monday, December 27, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by fubotv (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). You can also watch it on ESPN.