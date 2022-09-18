New Orleans Saints play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a game in the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 2 in your country

New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on September 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The visitors want to win a game against the home team. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Saints had to work hard during the first week of the 2022 season to win against the Atlanta Falcons 27-26. The team lost the first half of that game 7-16 but in the last quarter the Saints scored 17 points to win by one single point.

The Buccaneers will play their second game of the season on the road again, they won in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys in what was a display of their offensive line and Tom Brady's top shape. That game went 19-3 and the Buccaneers barely scored a touchdown during the game.

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kick-Off Time

New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play for the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 18 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) September 19

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM September 19

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 2 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX, NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions And Odds

New Orleans Saints son underdogs en casa with +2.5 ATS y 2.20 moneyline that will pay $220 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, their offense line is good but the visitors’ defense is top notch. Buccaners are favorites with -2.5 spread y 1.70 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Saints 2.20.

BetMGM New Orleans Saints +2.5 / 2.20 Totals 44 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 / 1.70

* Odds via BetMGM

