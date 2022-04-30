When everything seemed to fade away after finishing the draft and not hearing his name on any NFL team's pick, the Dallas Cowboys showed up to give an Indiana Hoosiers prospect a chance. Find out who has joined the Cowboys heading into the upcoming season.

The NFL Draft is a source of hope for all those college prospects who have the illusion of becoming stars on the field. However, in a heartbeat it can also turn to bitterness if things don't go their way. This story could have happened again for an Indiana Hoosiers prospect, but the Dallas Cowboys appeared in his way to sign him.

At the 2022 Player Selection Meeting, the Dallas Cowboys recruited six players in total, highlighting their first-round selection of offensive tackle from the University of Tulsa Tyler Smith with a signining bonus of $6,917,543.

Likewise, Dallas' roster will be boosted by the defensive end Sam Williams, of Ole Miss; Jalen Tolbert, wide receiver coming from South Alabama; the Wisconsin tight-end Jake Ferguson; Matt Waletzko, offensive tackle of University of North Dakota Athletics, and DaRon Bland, Fresno State's cornerback .

Signed after the draft: Dallas Cowboys' new wide receiver

"Right now, I’m trying to keep myself distracted. Going to the gym, working out, hanging out with my siblings, friends and family. Just trying to stay distracted so I don’t get too nervous.", said Ty Fryfogle right before the beginning of the NFL Draft 2022. However, his plans did not work out as he had hoped after he was not selected.

Fortunately for his cause, the Dallas Cowboys offered him a rookie free agent contract so he will finally try his luck in the NFL after five seasons in college football with the Indiana Housiers. The time has come for Fryfogle to reinforce what his statistical records say about him.

Ty Fryfogle, new player of the Dallas Cowboys, in his collegiate career

Since 2007, no Indiana Hoosiers player had been named to the Big Ten Receiver of the Year, and Fryfogle made it in 2020, when he got 37 receptions, 721 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, and averaged 90.1 receiving yards per game, 19.5 yards per reception and 4.6 receptions per game, good numbers for sure. In total during his time at Indiana, he played 53 games and totaled 158 receptions. He accumulated 2231 yards and 14 touchdowns.