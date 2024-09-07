Trending topics:
Where to watch Texas vs Michigan live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Texas face Michigan in a Week 2 matchup of the 2024 College Football season. Don’t miss a minute of the action—here’s your complete guide on when and where to watch this exciting game live.

Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireArch Manning of the Texas Longhorns

By Leonardo Herrera

Texas play against Michigan in an exciting Week 2 clash of the 2024 college football season. As anticipation ramps up for this high-profile matchup, fans will want to mark their calendars and stay tuned for crucial details, including the exact date, kickoff time, and live streaming options, to ensure they catch every moment of the thrilling action.

[Watch Texas vs Michigan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Texas head into Week 2 riding high after a commanding 52-0 victory over Colorado State. Now in their inaugural season in the SEC, the Longhorns are led by a dynamic quarterback duo. Quinn Ewers showcased his talent in the opener, throwing for 260 yards and three touchdowns, and Arch Manning made his mark, tossing a touchdown pass and adding a rushing score.

Meanwhile, Michigan opened their season with a 30-10 win over Fresno State. Davis Warren, a former walk-on who earned the starting quarterback role, guided the offense efficiently in his first career start. The Wolverines displayed a balanced performance on both sides of the ball and will look to carry that momentum into Week 2 as they continue to sharpen their game.

When will the Texas vs Michigan match be played?

Texas take on Michigan this Saturday, September 7th, in a Week 2 clash of the 2024 college football season, with the game set to begin at 12:00 PM (ET).

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Texas vs Michigan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

NCAAF News: Arch Manning draws massive praise from Texas Longhorns legend

How to watch Texas vs Michigan in the USA

This 2024 college football showdown between Texas and Michigan can be watched live on Fubo, with a free trial available. Other options: FOX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

