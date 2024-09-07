Republic of Ireland vs England: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Republic of Ireland play against England in League A's Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Republic of Ireland will face England in what will be the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to catch the action live, either on traditional TV or via live stream, depending on local broadcasting options in your country.

[Watch Republic of Ireland vs England for free in the USA on Fubo]

England kick off their campaign in the Nations League, and the pressure is on. After a surprising relegation in the previous edition, the Three Lions will be eager to bounce back and secure promotion to League A. England are clear favorites to win their group. However, they’ll need to prove their status on the field.

Their first challenge comes from Ireland, a team that, while not on England’s level, is hungry to make an impact. The Irish squad is determined to take advantage of any weaknesses in Harry Kane’s side and make a statement in their debut. While England hold the upper hand, Ireland’s ambition and tenacity could pose a threat, making this matchup one to watch.

Republic of Ireland vs England: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 8)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 8)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 8)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Republic of Ireland’s Adam Idah – IMAGO / PA Images

Republic of Ireland vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24

Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, UTV

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

Advertisement