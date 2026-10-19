Jalen Hurts out for the season: Updated QB depth chart for the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will no longer have Jalen Hurts for the rest of the NFL season, and Nick Sirianni will have to rely on other options.

The NFL world woke up to news about Jalen Hurts’ health. According to Adam Schefter’s report on X, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will miss the remainder of the season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs. Nick Sirianni will now have to rely on Tanner McKee as his starting QB.

On the Eagles’ depth chart, Payton Cole is listed as the primary backup option behind McKee. Further down the chart is Joe Milton III, who was recently signed for this team.

Hurts’ situation is undoubtedly a blow that no one within the franchise saw coming. Significant injuries have hit the Eagles hard, a team that entered the season with serious aspirations of winning the NFC East. Now, the big question is how they will overcome these losses and keep their hopes alive in a division that leaves little room for error.

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More details on Hurts’ situation

On the health front, Jalen Hurts is temporarily stepping away from football activities for the remainder of the season, after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli following additional medical evaluations, according to insider Ari Meirov on X.

https://t.co/aBfyK55oxd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 19, 2026

The good news is that he remains clinically stable, though his treatment requires him to be on blood thinners, which naturally sidelined him for now. Fortunately, according to his agent Nicole Lynn, the long-term outlook is “very good,” with doctors fully expecting a complete recovery and zero lasting impact on his career once he’s cleared to return.

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What’s next for the Eagles without Hurts?

Starting in Week 7, the Eagles are staring down a heavy dose of NFC East division rivalries. First up, they host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field (Monday, October 26).

Next, they hit the road for Sunday Night Football in Week 8 to square off against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium (Sunday, November 1). Finally, in Week 9, they return home to Philly to welcome the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field (Sunday, November 8).

Key takeaways

Jalen Hurts will miss the season due to blood clots in his lungs.

due to blood clots in his lungs. Tanner McKee becomes the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

becomes the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 on October 26.