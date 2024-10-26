NFL imposes fine on Bucs' Baker Mayfield for action against Lamar Jackson's Ravens teammate

The NFL has announced a significant fine for Tampa Bay Buccaners quarterback Baker Mayfield for a roughness in the NFL Week 7 game against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 31-41 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 7 left many highlights in its wake, as well as a controversial action by quarterback Baker Mayfield against a teammate of Lamar Jackson, who contributed five touchdowns and was not intercepted.

As it does every Saturday, the NFL announces fines for players involved in unsportsmanlike or confrontational behavior during the previous week’s games. In this case, the Bucs quarterback could not escape the penalty.

The NFL fined Baker Mayfield $11.255 for grabbing the face mask of Lamar Jackson‘s Ravens teammate, linebacker Roquan Smith, in the third quarter. The information was provided by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The action marred Mayfield’s fine performance in his duel with quarterback Jackson. The Buccaneers star completed 31 of 45 passes for 370 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite an outstanding performance, it was his opponent who stood out more and was instrumental in the Ravens’ victory.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hugs Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Baltimore defeated Tampa Bay 41-31. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens’ Roquan Smith also fined

The game between the Ravens and Buccaneers was an eventful and hard-fought affair, so much so that linebacker Roquan Smith was also penalized for the hip drop tackle that ended the season of the Bucs’ Chris Godwin. His fine is $16,883, a higher amount than Mayfield’s.

When will the Mayfield Buccaneers play again in the 2024 NFL?

The next game for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers is Sunday, 27 October against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season at Raymond James Stadium. It’s a good chance for the Bucs, who are 4-3 on the season, to get back to winning ways under the leadership of Mayfield.