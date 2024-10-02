Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Bill Belichick sends clear message about Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield controversy

Bill Belichick spoke about a very controversial episode between Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield.

Bill Belichick former head coach of the New England Patriots
© Winslow Townson/Getty ImagesBill Belichick former head coach of the New England Patriots

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

A few days ago, Tom Brady sparked a massive controversy with Baker Mayfield during the broadcast of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady’s partner at Fox, Kevin Burkhardt, reminded the legend about a surprising statement made by Mayfield. “They wanted me to come in and be myself. Bring the joy back to football for guys who weren’t having as much fun.”

In that moment, the greatest player in NFL history didn’t hold back and took a massive shot at Baker. “I though stressful was not having Super Bowl rings. It was a mindset of a champion that I took to work everyday. This wasn’t day care. If I wanted to have fun, I was going to go to Disneyland with my kids.”

Advertisement

What happened between Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield?

After this exchange of words between Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield made headlines, Bill Belichick weighed in and delivered his opinion during The Pat McAfee Show.

“When it was time for business, Tom Brady was all business. There was nothing more important to him than everything being done right. Winning six Super Bowls was fun. The fun is winning. I understand Tom. Winning is very hard in the National Football League. You have to put a lot into it. It’s a very fine line between winning and not winning. In the end, I think Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield have a lot of respect for each other. I don’t think either one is malicious. Let’s leave it at that.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys make something clear about Davante Adams trade

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys make something clear about Davante Adams trade

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Video: Lionel Messi scores brace in first half for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew
Soccer

Video: Lionel Messi scores brace in first half for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew

Christian McCaffrey's dad blames his son for his Achilles tendinitis
NFL

Christian McCaffrey's dad blames his son for his Achilles tendinitis

NBA News: Former Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook snubs LeBron James with Nikola Jokic praise
NBA

NBA News: Former Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook snubs LeBron James with Nikola Jokic praise

Novak Djokovic slams tennis' 'system' after Jannik Sinner's doping case is appealed
Sports

Novak Djokovic slams tennis' 'system' after Jannik Sinner's doping case is appealed

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo