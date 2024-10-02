A few days ago, Tom Brady sparked a massive controversy with Baker Mayfield during the broadcast of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady’s partner at Fox, Kevin Burkhardt, reminded the legend about a surprising statement made by Mayfield. “They wanted me to come in and be myself. Bring the joy back to football for guys who weren’t having as much fun.”

In that moment, the greatest player in NFL history didn’t hold back and took a massive shot at Baker. “I though stressful was not having Super Bowl rings. It was a mindset of a champion that I took to work everyday. This wasn’t day care. If I wanted to have fun, I was going to go to Disneyland with my kids.”

What happened between Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield?

After this exchange of words between Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield made headlines, Bill Belichick weighed in and delivered his opinion during The Pat McAfee Show.

“When it was time for business, Tom Brady was all business. There was nothing more important to him than everything being done right. Winning six Super Bowls was fun. The fun is winning. I understand Tom. Winning is very hard in the National Football League. You have to put a lot into it. It’s a very fine line between winning and not winning. In the end, I think Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield have a lot of respect for each other. I don’t think either one is malicious. Let’s leave it at that.”

