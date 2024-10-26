NFL News: Ravens RB Derrick Henry speaks candidly about Lamar Jackson and the MVP race this season

At the peak of the season for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL, their star RB Derrick Henry made it clear where he stands on the MVP race and his teammate Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens have finally found their stride in the NFL. Stellar performances from RB Derrick Henry and star quarterback Lamar Jackson have led John Harbaugh‘s team to a positive record of 5-2. Regarding the MVP race, Henry was clear about who deserves to win it.

In the lead-up to a crucial matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens will do everything possible to secure their sixth consecutive victory and solidify their status as serious championship contenders in the league. None of this would have been possible without Jackson’s outstanding performances throughout these games.

In a recent appearance on The Triple Option podcast, Henry spoke with his fellow player Mark Ingram, who suggested that the former Tennessee Titan could be a candidate for this season’s MVP based on his performance so far. However, Henry was firm and reiterated his support for Lamar as the rightful winner.

“I don’t think it’s no question who’s No. 1 MVP right now,” Henry stated. “The guy is playing better than he was when he won his first and second so it should be no question. This guy is unbelievable. being his teammate is just different. He’s different.”

Lamar Jackson #8 hands off the ball to Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Finally, Henry delivered a powerful message about what he thinks of his current teammate: “He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks to play this game.”

The goal of continuing down the path of victory

The Baltimore Ravens have undoubtedly become one of the serious contenders in the NFL, at least for a playoff spot. Their recent victory on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers demonstrated that both their offense and defense are very solid units.

After starting the season with two consecutive losses, John Harbaugh‘s squad has bounced back with victories over the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders, and the previously mentioned Buccaneers.

In the immediate horizon are the Cleveland Browns, who not only have a negative record of 1-6 but also lost their starting QB Deshaun Watson in their last outing, with head coach Kevin Stefanski already confirming his replacement.

Roquan Smith faces a tough NFL sanction

The Ravens’ most recent game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers marked their fifth consecutive victory. However, a specific play prompted the NFL to take action and impose a sanction on LB Roquan Smith.

Roquan Smith was responsible for Chris Godwin’s injury after making a hip-drop tackle, who couldn’t avoid the impact, causing the dislocation.

The NFL announced that Roquan Smith has been fined $16,833 for his tackle on Godwin. This year, the league banned hip-drop tackles to reduce injuries, although enforcing the rule has presented some challenges.