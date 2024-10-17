Trending topics:
Buccaneers News: Rob Gronkowski reveals the secret behind Baker Mayfield's success

Rob Gronkowski, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has named the secret behind the success of Baker Mayfield with the NFC South team.

Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesBaker Mayfield, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Fernando Franco Puga

Baker Mayfield is enjoying a great moment with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following his success, Rob Gronkowski has revealed why Mayfield has been able to find success with the NFC South club so easily.

Baker Mayfield’s career hasn’t been perfect. He entered the NFL as the 1st overall pick in the 2018 draft with the Cleveland Browns, with high expectations set on him.

Unfortunately, he was unable to live up to them and left Ohio in 2022. He then had brief stints with the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams, but finally found his home in Tampa Bay with the Bucs in 2023.

Rob Gronkowski reveals what has led Baker Mayfield to success with the Bucs

The Buccaneers made a smooth transition at the quarterback position. After Tom Brady’s retirement in 2023, the team needed a new signal-caller to lead a solid offense.

In free agency, the club found Baker Mayfield available. There were doubts surrounding his arrival, as he had fallen short of expectations as a former 1st overall pick.

However, Mayfield has proven to be a remarkable quarterback for the Buccaneers. Now, the former Oklahoma player is dominating the NFC South, but for Rob Gronkowski, this comes as no surprise.

The former tight end, who won Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay, believes Mayfield’s success comes down to his leadership. According to Gronk, Baker has built a more unified team since his arrival.

Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“He’s the ultimate teammate,” Gronkowski said. “He’s like the ultimate locker room guy. Quarterbacks aren’t really like this. He’s a quarterback that will go have a beer at the bar and get f—-d up with you. … You can just tell he’s a guy like that. He’s a guy that will come over and chop it up while watching the game. … He’s a guy that wants to see you be an absolute dog. He’s a guy that’s cheering you on.”

What is Baker Mayfield’s contract with the Buccaneers?

Baker Mayfield signed a three-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth up to $115 million, including incentives based on his performance. These incentives can be triggered by milestones like ranking in the top five for passer rating or leading the team to playoff success.

The contract also includes void years to give the Buccaneers salary cap flexibility. In 2024, his cap hit will be $6.9 million, but it rises to over $35 million in 2025​.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

