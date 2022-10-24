Even though they've dropped three straight games, Aaron Rodgers has complete confidence in the Packers' ability to turn this around.

The Green Bay Packers have now dropped three consecutive games. Moreover, it's all been games they were supposed to win, with the loss against the struggling Washington Commanders as the most surprising thus far.

Matt LaFleur's decision-making has been questionable, to say the least. He hasn't been the aggressive go-getter he'd been for most of his tenure with the team. That's due mainly to their lack of offensive personnel.

The Packers' unproven receiving corps has left a lot to be desired through the first seven weeks of the season. Nonetheless, Aaron Rodgers still has complete confidence in their ability to bounce back.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Hasn't Lost Faith In The Packers

“You're goddamn right (they can turn things around). I’m not worried about this squad,” Rodgers said after the game. “In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ with a chance to get exposed… Shoot, this might be the best thing for us.”

It's Not Time To Panic, Says Rodgers

The reigning MVP had already echoed that sentiment before the game. He said that, even though their start to the season has been mediocre, they still have plenty of time left to turn things around:

“If you’re looking preseason in the NFC, four teams (were) for sure in the conversation: San Fran, LA, Tampa and us,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “All four of us are 3-3. I wouldn't expect any panic in those places. The league is stronger across the board. The difference between winning and losing is so razor thin, and for us, our margin for error is thin as well.

“There’s a lot of football left. We have 11 games left,” Rodgers added. “We obviously have to play better, I think that’s understood by everybody, in all three phases, but there’s definitely no panic.”

Rodgers hasn't looked good at all this season, but it's not like he's had a lot to work with. Notably, some claim he dug his own grave with that massive contract, and whether the Packers will address their WR depth remains to be seen.