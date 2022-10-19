Six weeks into the 2022 NFL regular season, the Packers already find themselves in a tough spot after losing two games in a row. Here's what star quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to say.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers knew this would be a challenging season from the moment Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling left the team. Without them, Green Bay lost key weapons for their passing game.

The veteran signal-caller showed concerns about the WR group during training camp, but then put his energies into helping them be up to the task. But after six weeks, the Packers still have plenty of work to do.

For the first time in the Matt LaFleur era, they are 3-3 after losing back-to-back games against New York teams (first the Giants in London, later the Jets at Lambeau Field). Even so, Rodgers believes it's still too soon to enter panic mode.

Aaron Rodgers not worried about Packers' 3-3 start

“If you’re looking preseason in the NFC, four teams (were) for sure in the conversation: San Fran, LA, Tampa and us,” Rodgers said in his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

“All four of us are 3-3. I wouldn't expect any panic in those places. ... The league is stronger across the board. The difference between winning and losing is so razor thin, and for us, our margin for error is thin as well.

“There’s a lot of football left. We have 11 games left,” Rodgers continued. “We obviously have to play better, I think that’s understood by everybody, in all three phases, but there’s definitely no panic.”

Rodgers may have a point, the Packers still have time to get back on track. However, their recent performances also make us wonder why we should expect to see anything different soon. Unless they make moves before the trade deadline, this could be a tough year in Green Bay.