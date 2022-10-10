The Green Bay Packers come from a shocking defeat to the New York Giants that raised concern around the team. The result made noise, but Aaron Rodgers made sure of sending a message to his teammates.

The Packers’ start to the 2022 NFL season has been more complicated than predicted. Though they bounced back from an ugly loss in Week 1, Aaron Rodgers and company are once again in a tough spot after losing to the Giants.

Green Bay had already received a wake-up call when it had to go to overtime to beat third-string rookie QB Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, but it wasn’t enough. For the first time since Matt LaFleur took over, the Packers are 3-2.

The team doesn’t look worried yet, but CB Jaire Alexandre admitted he would be concerned if the team loses to the Jets this week. Rodgers, however, was not happy to see teammates talking about a scenario where they lost.

Aaron Rodgers not happy with Packers’ locker room mood after Giants loss

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week,” Aaron Rodgers said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. We’ve got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football. There was talk about it in the locker room, and I don’t like. [Jaire’s] my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that.

“I understand there’s a reality in this game that there’s a win and a loss every single game, but there’s also a reality in life that what you’re putting your energy toward, that’s where your focus is going to go. So I’m not going to address the prospects of losing up here, other than we just lost this game.”

What Rodgers says makes sense, it’s not great for any team to be contemplating the idea of losing. As one of the best quarterbacks in the league and leader of such a popular franchise, Rodgers should always stand for a winning mentality.