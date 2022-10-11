Aaron Rodgers may have to put the team on his back this year, but he can't do it all on his own. Aiming to lead the Packers back to winning ways, the veteran quarterback is calling for more opportunities for these two teammates.

Aaron Rodgers knew for a long time that the 2022 NFL season could be challenging for the Packers. Having lost a key weapon such as Davante Adams in the offseason, the back-to-back league MVP was left with a group of young wideouts for this year.

Green Bay may have found a way to be dangerous by leaning on the running game, but they've still lost twice after five weeks. Sitting at 3-2 for the first time under Matt LaFleur, it's time for the Packers to turn up their passing game as well.

Rodgers had already pleaded for the team to get Randall Cobb more involved last week. Ahead of the Jets game, he added veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis and wide receiver Allen Lazard to the list.

Aaron Rodgers calls for more opportunities for Marcedes Lewis, Allen Lazard

“I’ve talked many times about our best 11,” Rodgers said Tuesday in his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, via Packers Wire. "Over and over, ‘Big Dog’ [Lewis] has shown up, dominating the line of scrimmage in the run game. I hope we can keep giving him opportunities, here and there in the pass game when we can. He’s very elusive with the ball in his hands. He can do little things in the passing game, especially in the red zone, so I hope we can get him some more looks.

“We gotta get Allen more involved too, whether that’s calling more plays for him or me giving him a few more looks," he added. "Allen is such a talented guy for us, we have to find ways of getting the ball in his hands.”

After a hard-fought, overtime win over the Patriots (led by third-string, fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe) and a shocking defeat to the Giants in London, the Packers need to listen to their quarterback. Right now, he wants the team to connect with Lewis and Lazard more often.