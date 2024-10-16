Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Bills star Josh Allen awaits return of key player ahead of Week 7 against Titans

After a late win over the New York Jets, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are now focusing on their starting lineup for Week 7 in the NFL against the Tennessee Titans.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesJosh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

By Santiago Tovar

As Week 7 approaches, the Buffalo Bills are crafting their game plan with Josh Allen as their centerpiece. The team is closely monitoring the status of key players who could play a vital role alongside Allen in the upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans in the NFL regular season.

The Bills‘ recent victory over the New York Jets in Week 6 has reignited optimism among fans, boosting hopes for a strong push toward the playoffs. At the forefront is Allen, a beloved figure in Buffalo, who continues to play a pivotal role in the team’s success.

One of the players fans are eagerly anticipating for this weekend is running back James Cook. Cook, who rushed for 82 yards in Week 6 against the Texans, is expected to be a crucial part of the starting lineup if he’s cleared to play on Sunday.

Joe Skurski of The Buffalo News reported that Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed a walk-through on Wednesday to assess Cook’s readiness. McDermott emphasized that the decision would hinge on Thursday’s more intense practice session.

Sean McDermott updates the injuries of James Cook and Ed Oliver. Via @JaySkurski

McDermott optimistic about Cook’s return

While acknowledging the importance of Thursday’s practice, McDermott expressed optimism regarding Cook’s potential comeback. Despite dealing with a toe injury, Cook’s recovery has been progressing well, raising hopes that he could be available for the matchup against the Titans.

NFL News: Bills add weapon for Josh Allen, leaving Chiefs without potential option for Mahomes

see also

NFL News: Bills add weapon for Josh Allen, leaving Chiefs without potential option for Mahomes

Cook’s importance for Allen and the Bills

Cook has proven to be a reliable option for Allen, contributing both in the ground game and as a receiving target. His performance in recent games, including 70 rushing attempts for 309 yards and four touchdowns, highlights his value to the Bills’ offense. Additionally, Cook has caught 11 of 13 targets for 123 receiving yards this season.

All eyes are now on Cook’s participation in Thursday’s practice, which will determine his availability for the Bills’ Week 7 home game in the NFL regular season. With Cook in the lineup, the Bills aim to continue building momentum in their push toward a successful season.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

