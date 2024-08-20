NFL News: Brian Flores breaks silence on Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa's comments

Following the controversy sparked by Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s remarks about his former coach Brian Flores, Flores himself addressed the situation through the media.

While teams should be focusing their minds on the upcoming NFL season, things aren’t as calm in Miami as they should be. Tua Tagovailoa brutally criticized former HC Brian Flores, and in response to these comments, the ex-Miami coach shared his thoughts on the matter.

Brian Flores was in charge of the Dolphins from 2019 to 2021, with Tua Tagovailoa as his star player. However, several years later, it seems that the relationship between the two was not as everyone had imagined.

Days ago, the former Alabama star stated that his relationship with Flores was not the best, even going so far as to admit that he feels much more comfortable under the guidance of Mike McDaniel. Injuries and underperformance led to Tua’s early years in the NFL not meeting expectations.

Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins walks the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Brian Flores breaks silence on Tua’s comments

After being asked about the comments from his former player, the current defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings stated: “I just want to say, look, I’m genuinely happy for the success that Tua’s had. I really wish him nothing but the best.”

“You know, I think player relationships are very important to me,” Flores continued. “I think that’s kind of the foundation of coaching. I got into coaching because I was impacted as a young guy by my high school coach, college coach, all the way back to Pop Warner. I got into coaching because I want to make that same kind of impact, positive impact. Pour into young people, help them to become, as [Kevin O’Connell] says all the time, the best versions of themselves. That’s always my goal with coaching.”

Finally he concluded: “I wish nothing but the best for Tua. Really, more than anything, I’m just focused on the 2024 Vikings.”

Vikings HC issues response to Dolphins QB Tagovailoa’s comments

In addition to Brian Flores’ response, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell also came to the defense of his staff member, supporting Flores publicly.

In an interview with Kevin Seifert of ESPN, O’Connell stated: “I don’t particularly have a comment on something that took place with another team, or I don’t like to comment on comments of other players on other teams. But I can just tell you I know that the players who [Flores] works with, and he’s got great relationships here. He really has. I know [Minnesota reporters] have heard a lot of them talk about how much they enjoy playing with him and how much I enjoy working with him every day. That’s all I can really comment on, and I’d just like to leave it at that.”

