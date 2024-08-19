Trending topics:
Dolphins News: Tua Tagovailoa brutally slams former HC Brian Flores

Tua Tagovailoa, star quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, didn't hesitate to severely judged his team for keeping Brian Flores as head coach for so long.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback of the Miami Dolphins
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireTua Tagovailoa, quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

By Fernando Franco Puga

Tua Tagovailoa is considered the franchise quarterback the Miami Dolphins had been searching for over the years. However, his tenure under Brian Flores was far from ideal, and now the player has brutally criticized his former head coach for it.

The Dolphins have made significant strides in recent years. The club has built a remarkable offense around Tua Tagovailoa, a quarterback who silenced his critics and proved them wrong.

The AFC East team is now confident in their quarterback, who faced many challenges during his early years. Tagovailoa has recently pointed to his former head coach, Brian Flores, as the reason behind his struggles.

Tua Tagovailoa apparently hated playing for HC Brian Flores

In 2020, the Dolphins used their 1st-round pick to select Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama standout entered the league amid many doubts, but he was determined to silence his detractors.

Unfortunately, his first two seasons in Miami were disappointing. In addition to dealing with injuries, the quarterback struggled to perform at his best, throwing for only 4,467 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

However, it seems Tagovailoa has identified the source of his struggles. He didn’t have a great relationship with his former head coach, Brian Flores, and has even hinted that he hated playing under his leadership.

“To put it in the simplest terms, if you woke up every morning and I told you that you suck at what you did, that you don’t belong doing what you do, that you shouldn’t be here, that this guy should be here, that you haven’t earned this,” Tagovailoa said about Flores. “And then you have somebody else come in and tell you, ‘Dude, you are the best fit for this. You’re accurate. You’re the best whatever, you’re this, you’re that.’ How would it make you feel listening to one or the other?”

According to Tagovailoa, there’s a huge difference between Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel. It seems his former head coach wanted to clip his wings, while the new coach is focused on bringing out the best in his quarterback.

What is Brian Flores currently doing?

Brian Flores served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three seasons (2019-2021). He ended his tenure with the AFC East team with a 24-25 record, leaving the club with significant issues among the players.

Flores had several interviews with teams for head coaching positions. However, he wasn’t hired and eventually filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, alleging discrimination in the hiring process.

