NFL News: Brock Purdy’s health status for 49ers vs. Bills game could become complicated

Brock Purdy remains a key factor in the San Francisco 49ers’ hopes of securing a win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 1. However, the quarterback’s health is casting a shadow over this pivotal matchup. According to a report shared by the team, Purdy was once again limited in practice due to ongoing issues with his throwing shoulder, marking the second consecutive day of restrictions.

Purdy was one of five players limited in practice, alongside Dre Greenlaw, Keith Ismael, Kevin Givens, and A.J. Green. His absence looms large, especially considering the disastrous Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, where the 49ers fell 30-10 without him under center. San Francisco hasn’t won since Week 10’s 23-20 victory over the Buccaneers, and with six games left, including the Bills, time is running out.

This season, Purdy has amassed 2,613 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, though he hasn’t thrown a touchdown since November 17 against the Seahawks. Brandon Allen has stepped in during Purdy’s absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Silver Lining: McCaffrey’s Return?

There is some good news amid the injury concerns. Star running back Christian McCaffrey has fully participated in recent practices and is expected to be available for Sunday’s game. His presence could provide a much-needed boost to the struggling 49ers offense.

Advertisement

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

49ers’ Slim Playoff Hopes

With a 5-6 record, the 49ers remain on the outskirts of playoff contention. However, the NFC West division is still within reach, with the Seahawks and Cardinals holding 6-5 records, and the Rams tied with San Francisco at 5-6. Despite their recent struggles, hope remains alive.

Advertisement