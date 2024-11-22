From "Mr. Irrelevant" to the leader of the San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy has won hearts and amassed a fortune, all thanks to his talent on the NFL field. Check out everything about his current net worth here.

Brock Purdy‘s meteoric rise, from being the last pick in the 2022 National Football League Draft to becoming the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has been an impressive phenomenon.

Known as “Mr. Irrelevant”, he quickly proved his selection wasn’t without value, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023 and earning a Pro Bowl selection, becoming one of the fans’ favorites.

Thanks to his success on the field, his net worth has reached seven-figure sums by 2024, even though he is still under a rookie contract. Here, check out everything about his current fortune, salary and more…

What is Brock Purdy’s net worth?

Brock Purdy, the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, is currently on his rookie contract, making him one of the most cost-effective players in the NFL. As of November 2024, his net worth is estimated at $6 million.

Brock Purdy #13 speaks to the media during San Francisco 49ers media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on February 07, 2024. (Source: Chris Unger/Getty Images)

His contract is for four years with the 49ers and has a total value of $3.7 million, with a signing bonus of $77,000 and only $77,008 guaranteed upon signing, according to sites like Pro Football Network and Sportskeeda.

This makes his average annual salary approximately $934,252, which is considerably lower than other starting quarterbacks in the league, such as Dak Prescott or Trevor Lawrence, despite his notable achievements.

For the 2024 season, he has received a base salary of $985,000, with a salary cap hit of just over one million dollars, making him one of the most underpaid players in the NFL despite his successes.

Brock Purdy’s endorsements

As for endorsements, Brock Purdy has yet to reach the level of advertising deals seen with other more established NFL stars. However, his remarkable rise in such a short career is likely to open doors for him in that area.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2024. (Source: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Although he is a newcomer, he already has some significant endorsement deals. One of them is with Toyota, where he stars in the “Tackle Anything” campaign, following the legacy of Bay Area athletes like Buster Posey and Steve Young.

He also signed a deal with Alaska Airlines, offering priority boarding during the NFL season to fans wearing his jersey on flights from the Bay Area, strengthening the airline’s connection with its regional customer base.