"Broncos Country, let's ride," was the favorite phrase to say for Russell Wilson this year. Even though he has not even played for Denver, he has agreed to a huge contract extension before taking his first snap.

NFL News: Broncos agree an extension with Russell Wilson without him even taking his first snap

The Broncos made the biggest move for this season with an ambitious trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson. Denver finally got the quarterback they needed and they are trying to get him very comfortable, so the team negotiated to a contract extension before him even taking his first snap.

Russell Wilson has been one of the most dominant quarterback in recent years. His time at Seattle was over and he agreed with his former team to search for a trade that could benefit both parties. They found a very attractive offer from the Broncos and the player didn't hesitate to move to Denver for the 2022 NFL season.

With two years left in his Seahawks' contract, Wilson was linked for that time with the Broncos as they agreed to cover it. But now, the quarterback made quite an impression in the training camps and he got a contract extension before even taking a snap.

Which are the terms of Russell Wilson's new contract with the Denver Broncos?

When Russell Wilson asked the Seahawks to be traded, he still had two years left in his contract. Seattle and Denver agreed to pay a part of it each, but now things have changed.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season kickoff, the AFC West team extended Russell Wilson's contract until 2028 for $245 million ($165 million guaranteed), as reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

With this new contract, Russell Wilson becomes the second highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with $49 million per year. He is behind Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers / $50.3 million) and ahead of Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals / $46.1 million).