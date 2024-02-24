Baker Mayfield arrived in Tampa Bay last year as a last-minute addition. However, he had a season that surpassed everyone’s expectations, and now it’s time for the Buccaneers to decide what to do with the quarterback.

In 2020, the Buccaneers decided to make a blockbuster move and hire Tom Brady in the free agency market. His arrival changed it all, as he was able to win a Super Bowl for the NFC South franchise.

However, by the end of the 2022 season, Brady announced his retirement from football. In the need of a quarterback, the team hired Baker Mayfield, who surpassed all expectations and led the team to the playoffs in his first campaign.

Buccaneers are working to offer Baker Mayfield a new contract

After several rumors and speculations, it seems like the Buccaneers are ready to offer Baker Mayfield a new deal. His previous contract was for one year, but his remarkable performance has prompted the club to offer him a new one.

During the 2022 offseason, the Buccaneers decided to hire Baker Mayfield. They offered him a one-year, $4 million contract, as the team didn’t know if he was going to work correctly.

However, Mayfield surprised everybody. The former 1st overall pick had an amazing year, leading the Buccaneers to the playoffs and even making it to the Divisional Round, where they lost againts the Detroit Lions.

Following his remarkable year, the Buccaneers have decided to keep Mayfield for more time. According to the Tampa Bay Times, both sides have started negotiations to see the way in which Baker could return for the 2024 campaign.

However, as Mayfield will be a free agent, he could listen to other offers and see which one is the best for him. The Buccaneers are very interested in his continuity, but it will depend on the decision of the quarterback.