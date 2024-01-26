With only four teams focused in the playoffs, the rest of the NFL is already preparing for the 2024 season. The Buffalo Bills, for instance, are reportedly planning to interview Thad Lewis for the offensive coordinator job.

Lewis, a former quarterback who played for the Bills in 2013, has recently done an impressive job as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ quarterback coach, helping Baker Mayfield have the best season in his career.

At 28, the former first-overall pick made the Bucs forget about Tom Brady’s departure by leading the franchise to a third consecutive NFC South title, pulling off a shock against the Eagles in the Wild Card round before a hard-fought loss to the Lions in the Divisional Round.

Needless to say, it’s a big decision to make for the Bills as the responsible for this unit will have to bring the best out of Josh Allen. Joe Brady, who served as the Bills’ interim OC in 2023 and has also interviewed for the position, set the bar high as Allen led the league in total yards and touchdowns this season.

We’ll have to wait and see whether they trust on the man that fixed the offense midway through the campaign or if Buffalo ultimately hands the offensive reins to the man behind Mayfield’s breakout year.

Josh Allen posts better stats than Mayfield, but Bucs QB seemed to have a better year

Stats-wise, Allen had a better year than Mayfield. The Bills star got intercepted more times than the Bucs QB, but he got the upper hand in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and QBR. Even so, Mayfield ended the season with a much better feeling than Allen.

While Allen has gotten the credit he deserves, people don’t expect less from him. Mayfield, on the other hand, arrived in Tampa Bay with not much expectations, as he joined the Bucs in a team-friendly deal when the franchise didn’t have much cap space to pursue an established starter in the league.

However, the former Heisman Trophy winner proved why he entered the league as a college star once, rediscovering his best version with a Buccaneers team that went much further than predicted. Allen has proven he can perform perfectly well, but the Bills want to get over the hump and win a ring with him. Therefore, it would be interesting if they hire a coach who has already brought the best of another quarterback recently.