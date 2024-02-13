Bruce Arians, former head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has stayed close to the team as advisor. Now, he has shared some insight on the future of Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, who are set to hit the free agency soon.

The Buccaneers have been a competitive team in recent years. Following Tom Brady’s successful tenure with the NFC South team, doubts arose about the team’s momentum, but they have proven that they can thrive without the legendary quarterback.

Once Brady announced his retirement, the Bucs needed to find his replacement. In the free agency market, they found Baker Mayfield, and he has certainly exceeded all expectations, guiding the team to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

Bruce Arians thinks Mayfield and Evans will be back with the Bucs this year

The Buccaneers face two significant challenges this offseason. Not only will Baker Mayfield hit free agency, but Mike Evans’ contract has also expired; these are two of the team’s top offensive weapons.

In the need of a veteran quarterback, the Buccaneers decided to sign Baker Mayfield for the 2023 NFL season. The former 1st overall pick arrived with low expectations, and he even struggled to secure the starting job prior to the start of the campaign.

However, Mayfield silenced all his critics. He ended the season with a completion rate of 64.3 (the highest in his career), 4,044 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, numbers that may have convinced the Buccaneers to extend his contract.

“I think he loves it here,” Arians said, per The Tampa Bay Times, about Mayfield’s continuity. “The job he did, I mean, the job Todd (Bowles) did with the new coordinator (Dave Canales), new play-caller, new quarterback and the ups and downs. To be the only NFC team to go to the playoffs four years in a row? That’s very satisfying, for me especially.“

Regarding Mike Evans, whos contract has also ended, Arians is confident that he’ll return this year with the Bucs. He had his third best year since he entered the league in 2024, with 1,255 yards in 79 receptions and 13 touchdowns.

“Nothing at all,” Arians said when asked if there is any sign of Evans slowing down due to his age. “I don’t think there’s going to be any doubt that he’ll continue, especially if we’re fortunate enough to keep him and Baker together, because they’ve got that good rapport already. I don’t see that there’s any downside to Mike at all. He might even get better.“

How much should the Buccaneers pay to Baker Mayfield?

Last year, the Buccaneers offered Baker Mayfield a one-year, $4 million contract to play the 2023 season. They were hesitant to offer him a longer and more lucrative deal, but now circumstances might change.

Following a remarkable campaign, Baker Mayfield is set to receive a better deal than the one mentioned. The 28-year-old has proven his value, and retaining the experienced quarterback could be crucial in the Buccaneers’ quest to win the NFC South title again.