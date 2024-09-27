NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid makes something clear on injury to Patrick Mahomes' teammate

The Kansas City Chiefs have got off to a remarkable start, both scoring and physically. Heading into their Week 4 meeting against the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 NFL season, head coach Andy Reid is concerned about the injury status of one player in particular, who will be central to teams’ defense.

Mahomes has completed 69.6% of his passes in the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season for 659 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. His numbers have been made possible in part by good defending, an area where Reid will have to wait for a player currently recovering from injury.



“We really only have Michael Danna, the only one,” Reid clarified when asked about the Chiefs’ injury list. “After our practice he started to hurt his calf, so we’re probably going to keep him out of the next game until he recovers,” the Chiefs head coach explained at the press conference.

Right defensive end Danna had recorded 12 tackles and half a catch so far this season before suffering the injury that is currently sidelining him. Reid is likely to replace him with Cameron Thomas, who joined the Chiefs in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals before the start of the season.

Reid commented on Thomas joining the team

“He’s a very smart kid and he’s been working hard the last couple of weeks,” Reid said of Danna’s replacement. Thomas was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft from San Diego State and made 40 tackles, three catches and a fumble recovery in his two-year career with the Arizona Cardinals.

Kansas City Chiefs upcoming games

Kansas City Chiefs will look to continue their 3-0 start when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in an inter-divisional match this Sunday afternoon in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL. After the game against the LA team, the defending Super Bowl champions will face the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, among other meetings in the league.