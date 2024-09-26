Kareem Hunt sent a big warning to the NFL about his chance at redemption with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have decided to give Kareem Hunt a big opportunity to revamp his career. The veteran running back could become a key factor for team as they try to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Just a few weeks ago, Isiah Pacheco went down with a fractured fibula in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a second major hit on offense after Hollywood Brown also suffered a season ending injury.

Even in this scenario, Patrick Mahomes has been spectacular posting a 3-0 record. Thanks to the arrival of Hunt, they could reach a totally different level. Bad news for the entire NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the starting running back for Chiefs?

Right now, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele are set to take the biggest load of snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, Kareem Hunt has been elevated to the 53-man roster and wants to have an immediate impact.

“Yeah, I believe I’m very capable of still doing the job. I’m excited to go help shock the world and show them I’ve still got it. These guys know me. I just gotta go and be myself. I see a lot of talent around here. They’ve had a bunch of talent ever since I was here. I can’t wait to put on the red again and go out there with these guys and put it all on the line for them. I envision going out there, and whatever I’m asked to do, do it at the highest level and help find a way to keep this winning going on around here.”

Advertisement