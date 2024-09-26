Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Kareem Hunt sends clear message to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes about new opportunity with Chiefs

Kareem Hunt sent a big warning to the NFL about his chance at redemption with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kareem Hunt running back of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesKareem Hunt running back of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have decided to give Kareem Hunt a big opportunity to revamp his career. The veteran running back could become a key factor for team as they try to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Just a few weeks ago, Isiah Pacheco went down with a fractured fibula in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a second major hit on offense after Hollywood Brown also suffered a season ending injury.

Even in this scenario, Patrick Mahomes has been spectacular posting a 3-0 record. Thanks to the arrival of Hunt, they could reach a totally different level. Bad news for the entire NFL.

Advertisement

Who is the starting running back for Chiefs?

Right now, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele are set to take the biggest load of snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, Kareem Hunt has been elevated to the 53-man roster and wants to have an immediate impact.

“Yeah, I believe I’m very capable of still doing the job. I’m excited to go help shock the world and show them I’ve still got it. These guys know me. I just gotta go and be myself. I see a lot of talent around here. They’ve had a bunch of talent ever since I was here. I can’t wait to put on the red again and go out there with these guys and put it all on the line for them. I envision going out there, and whatever I’m asked to do, do it at the highest level and help find a way to keep this winning going on around here.”

Advertisement
NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends clear message to Dak Prescott after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

see also

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends clear message to Dak Prescott after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Denver Nuggets' Russell Westbrook taps into Kobe Bryant mentality for unruly fans
NBA

Denver Nuggets' Russell Westbrook taps into Kobe Bryant mentality for unruly fans

NCAAF News: Tim Tebow makes bold statement on Longhorns' Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian
Sports

NCAAF News: Tim Tebow makes bold statement on Longhorns' Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian

NFL News: Texans QB CJ Stroud sends strong warning to Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars
NFL

NFL News: Texans QB CJ Stroud sends strong warning to Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars

NFL News: Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys might be in big trouble for playoffs with loss against Giants
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys might be in big trouble for playoffs with loss against Giants

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo