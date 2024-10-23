NFL News: Cooper Kupp sends a clear message to the Rams, Matthew Stanford about leaving the team

Amid growing speculation about a potential move to another NFL franchise, Cooper Kupp has delivered a clear message to Los Angeles Rams fans and Matthew Stafford.

The Los Angeles Rams have struggled early in their pursuit of the NFL postseason, sitting at 2-4 ahead of Week 8. Amid the team’s struggles, there has been growing speculation about the future of two key players: quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Despite the challenging season, both Stafford and Kupp have been critical in helping the Rams through this difficult stretch. Kupp, in particular, addressed rumors about his potential departure and made it clear that he remains focused on contributing to the team.

According to Orange County reporter Adam Grosbard, Kupp discussed the trade speculation: “I’m aware of it, but at the end of the day, I’m going to be where my feet are. That’s all I know.”

Kupp went on to emphasize his commitment to the Rams: “I have a job to do here, and I take a lot of pride in doing everything I can for the guys in this building and being able to step on the field knowing that I prepared the best that I can.”

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the game at SoFi Stadium on December 21, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Kupp shows his appreciation for the Rams

Spending seven years with one organization makes it tough to decide when it’s time to move on. That sentiment is something Kupp shared with the media: “For seven-and-a-half years, I’ve been an LA Ram and I’ve taken that approach every single day.”

However, Kupp also sent a clear message to Rams fans and his teammates: “Whatever happens outside of that, I have to control what I can control, and right now that means being the best LA Ram that I can be.”

Kupp’s stats with the Rams this season

Heading into Thursday’s Week 8 game against the Vikings—who are reportedly interested in another key Rams player—the team is evaluating their options should Kupp decide to accept an offer from another franchise.

Due to a nagging knee injury, Kupp’s season has been limited, a fact that has hurt both Stafford and the Rams’ offense. So far, he’s only appeared in two games this season, racking up 27 targets, 18 receptions, 147 yards, 1 touchdown, and 7 first downs.

Kupp set to return for the Rams

The Rams are optimistic about having Kupp back on the field for Thursday’s matchup against Minnesota. Head coach Sean McVay provided an encouraging update earlier in the week: “That’ll be something that as we’re putting it together and really diving into it, we’ll have a better feel for, but definitely excited to have him back.”

The Rams are gearing up to turn their NFL regular season around against one of the NFC West’s strongest teams, with the game scheduled for Thursday at SoFi Stadium.